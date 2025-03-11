Border-Clash 'Jerk Food and Rum' Festival returns for a spectacular third year in Kettering.

The East Midlands’ most vibrant celebration of Caribbean culture is back! The Border-Clash 'Jerk Food and Rum' Festival returns for its third year on Saturday, 19th July 2025, bringing an explosion of Caribbean flavors, music, and community spirit to Northampton Road Recreation Ground from 10:30 AM to 7:30 PM.

This highly anticipated one-day festival has become a beacon of cultural enrichment, uniting communities through food, music, and an authentic Caribbean experience. Festival-goers can indulge in mouth-watering jerk dishes, tropical cocktails, and live entertainment, while also learning about the significance of Caribbean heritage in the UK.

A Taste of the Caribbean in Kettering, Food lovers are in for a treat, with 10 authentic Caribbean food stalls serving up a range of flavors, from traditional jerk chicken and curried goat to vegan delights infused with island spices. Complementing the feast are five vibrant bars pouring premium rums, expertly crafted cocktails, and refreshing draft beer to keep the energy high all day long.

Beyond the food and drink, the festival promises an engaging family-friendly atmosphere. A dedicated safe kids’ area will ensure fun for all ages, while local businesses, including Unit 8, will be on hand to highlight the importance of a healthy lifestyle. Unit 8’s fitness experts will provide invaluable insights into how balanced nutrition and exercise contribute to overall well-being, aligning perfectly with the festival’s ethos of celebrating culture while promoting community health.

More Than Just a Festival – A Cultural MovementWhat makes Border-Clash special isn’t just the food and festivities; it’s the festival’s mission to educate and connect.

Over the past three years, it has brought people together, breaking down cultural barriers and creating a space where everyone can immerse themselves in the richness of Caribbean heritage.

Whether music from Set It Off, Wil Johnson, Judith Jacob or DJ Longers, interactive storytelling, or simply the shared joy of great food, the event fosters a deeper understanding of the history, traditions, and contributions of the Caribbean community in the UK.

Festival founder and organiser, Border-Clash C.I.C, expressed their excitement about this year’s edition, stating: “Our goal is to enrich the East Midlands with a greater appreciation of Caribbean culture—not just through food and music but by creating an environment where people can learn, connect, and celebrate diversity together.”

Join the Celebration!

With an expected turnout larger than ever, the Border-Clash 'Jerk Food and Rum' Festival 2025 is set to be an unforgettable experience for all. Whether you're a seasoned festival-goer or a first-timer eager to explore Caribbean culture, this is one event not to be missed!

Mark your calendars and get ready to spice up your summer. Stay updated by following the festival’s social media pages and website for the latest announcements.

For press inquiries and sponsorship opportunities, please contact: [email protected]

Border-Clash 'Jerk Food and Rum' Festival – Where Culture, Community, and Flavor Collide!