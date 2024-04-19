Social media coach becomes best-selling author

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Samantha is delighted to have teamed up with eight amazing women, as they collectively share their struggles, triumphs and wisdom so others can become fearless in business and use their failures and challenges as fuel, to spur them on to create a business that they adore.

Based in Northamptonshire, Samantha Cameron is known as the Social Media Alchemist®️ helping entrepreneurs and businesses turn their content into GOLD. As a Social Media Expert, Social Media Psychologist and Strategist over 8 years she teaches and coaches individuals how they can integrate social media psychology into social media strategies.

She is also a mum to 5 incredible children, wife to her husband Rich and an advocate to raise awareness of Pervasive Arousal Withdrawal Syndrome (PAWS) a mental health condition that affected her son Beau and turned her and her family's world upside down in 2020.’ Due to this, Samantha had to take 18 Months off of work to look after him. As he got better and returned to School, Samantha turned back to her business, picking her work up again and generated 6 figures in 7 months due to the amazing marketing she achieved through Social Media

Samantha Cameron is a Social Media Coach Based in Northamptonshire

The book launches on Wednesday 24th April and has real-life stories from 10 amazing real business owners who have persevered through challenges with pure grit and determination. The book features inspirational stories, tips and wisdom, as our authors share how they used their challenges and experiences as fuel to create the business success they enjoy today. Everyone who shares their insights is connected.’

Upon announcement of the book launch, Samantha had this to say:

“It was a privilege to be asked to be part of the book collaboration and share my story on how being consistent on social media became my superpower when tragedy hit my family. It gives other entrepreneurs hope that we can be resilient and that when the unexpected happens you don’t have to throw in the towel and give it all up”

The book is filled with inspiration, tips and advice from women from varied backgrounds, running businesses in different sectors, but the common theme is that despite their challenges, even when the chips were down, these business owners have dug deep and used their circumstances to fuel their success. Samantha said; “We all have grit – it’s what makes us unstoppable!”

As part of the launch, Samantha and the other authors are giving away nearly £2000 worth of prizes. To find out how you can win some amazing prizes head to their Facebook LAUNCH GROUP

Fearless Connection Volume Two continues to fly to the top of the Amazon book charts and is available on Amazon with Kindle and paperback versions. Pre Order a copy TODAY: Fearless Connection Volume Two: Grit to Growth – Stories of Unstoppable Entrepreneurs

This book has been published by Discover Your Bounce Publishing run by Nicky Marshall.