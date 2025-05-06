Rothwell author Richard Ley releases 7th medieval-inspired novel set in fictional 14th century England

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local author has just published his seventh novel – an adventure set in the late fourteenth century.

Richard Ley, who lives in Rothwell, sets his books in a fantasy land that is heavily based on late 14th century England. They are thrillers with a strong mystery element together with a dash of romance.

His latest novel, The Craven Knight, tells how a group of companions, travelling in the depths of winter, encounter numerous perils and mysterious events which leave the reader guessing until the last page.

Mr Ley is a former journalist – at one time he worked for the Northamptonshire Evening Telegraph in Kettering – who has strong associations with the local area. And, although his books are set in a fictitious country, they are otherwise based on historical fact.

“I want my books to have a genuine, authentic feel, and I do a good deal of research to try to make readers feel they are experiencing life in mediaeval England,” he said.

Apart from his first three books, which form a trilogy, Mr Ley’s subsequent novels are stand-alone works although many of the characters reappear.