Northamptonshire author set to release enchanting new children’s book

Northamptonshire-based author and illustrator Antony Major is set to enchant young readers with the upcoming release of his second children’s picture book, The Adventures of Mee-Mee & Moo-Moo: The Library of Infinite Books. Following the warm reception of his debut title, Ogre in the Underground, Major’s latest work promises to transport children into a world brimming with humour, adventure, and boundless imagination.

A passionate storyteller and artist, Major has dedicated his creative energy to crafting engaging narratives that spark a love of reading in children. His first book introduced readers to a mischievous ogre living beneath the streets of London and was praised for its lyrical rhymes and vibrant illustrations. With his second book, he continues his mission to ignite curiosity and creativity in young minds.

In this new adventure, readers will join the inquisitive Mee-Mee and her loyal dog Moo-Moo on an unforgettable journey to a magical library. Aimed at children aged 4 to 8, the story is designed to inspire a passion for reading and learning, while subtly encouraging an appreciation for different cultures and histories through engaging, accessible storytelling.

“I want to create stories that not only entertain but also inspire children to dream big and explore the endless possibilities that books offer,” says Major. “With Mee-Mee and Moo-Moo, I hope to show young readers that every book is a gateway to a new adventure.”

Cover art for Antony Major’s eagerly anticipated second picture book, The Adventures of Mee‑Mee & Moo‑Moo: The Library of Infinite Books, inviting young readers into a magical world where every book unlocks a new adventure.

To accompany his literary work, Major recently launched his author website, www.ogrebooks.co.uk, which serves as hub for book updates, sneak peeks, fun downloadable activities, and behind-the-scenes insights. The site is designed not only to showcase his books but to help young readers and families engage with the stories beyond the page.

Combining entertainment with education, Major’s stories intend to weave in subtle historical and cultural themes, offering young readers an enjoyable and meaningful way to learn about the world around them. His dedication to quality children’s literature is reflected in the care and creativity that go into each title.

The Adventures of Mee-Mee & Moo-Moo: The Library of Infinite Books is currently in its final stages of development, with the majority of concept artwork complete and the narrative being carefully refined. Parents, educators, and young book lovers are encouraged to keep an eye out for this exciting addition to children’s literature.