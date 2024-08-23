Local author publishes UK debut novel and holds book signing event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local author, Fiona Schneider, has recently published her UK debut novel, The Paris Affair and will be visiting The Oundle Bookshop on Saturday 14th September from 10am – 12pm to meet readers and sign copies of her book.

The Paris Affair is a dual-timeline novel set between 1940s Paris and Germany in 2002. A young pianist, Julia, discovers an old book of recipes and uses it to recapture her old music mentor Christoph’s fading memories of the war and the woman he loved and lost. Each recipe revives a recollection from the past and brings Christoph and Julia closer to the truth of what happened when Sylvie disappeared all those years ago.

Fiona, who went to primary school in Polebrook and now lives in Peterborough with her husband and three children, was inspired to write The Paris Affair after discovering an old recipe book in the attic of her husband’s childhood home. She commented: ‘Like Julia in The Paris Affair, cooking isn’t my strong point, but I was fascinated by the link between taste and memory. I wanted to write a story about long-lost love and the importance of never giving up.’

Perseverance has been the key to Fiona’s success. The Paris Affair is the fourth novel that she has written and might also have been her last. She comments: ‘I love writing, and always have done since I was a child, but until recently, UK publication had eluded me. I wasn’t sure if I had the time and strength to keep going with another novel, but the characters and story of The Paris Affair compelled me to continue. I was very fortunate that The Paris Affair resonated with my editor at Penguin Michael Joseph, Hannah Smith, and landed me a 2-book publishing deal, which was a dream come true.’

The Paris Affair: A breath-taking historical romance perfect for fans of Lucinda Riley

Reader reviews of The Paris Affair are glowing. One reader commented: ‘This book emoted every feeling you can have all in one truly heartfelt story', whilst another said: ‘An amazing tale of bravery, sacrifice, and pure love’.

Join Fiona for the drop-in session at Oundle Bookshop any time between 10am and 12pm at 13 Market Place in Oundle where paperback copies will be available to purchase and have signed by the author.