Local author publishes book ( Reflecting in the shade)

The book is published by Troubador Publishing who was responsible for the production, marketing and distribution. It is available in ebook and paperback forms. It is available on Amazon and other distribution platforms.

The book covers topics such as nature, spirituality and general life reflections. It is made up of four sections and includes some pieces on the world-wide pandemic of Coronavirus. Lock down provided an opportunity to be creative and to express some thoughts on the events.

The author hopes to encourage her readers to explore their creativity and perhaps write their own books which can contribute to local literature.