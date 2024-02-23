Local author publishes book ( Reflecting in the shade)
M. Violet Lewis the Montserratian born, UK based author is pleased to announce the publication of her second book Reflecting in the shade. Lewis published her first book Smile with the world in 2012 and is happy to bring her second book to the public.
The book is published by Troubador Publishing who was responsible for the production, marketing and distribution. It is available in ebook and paperback forms. It is available on Amazon and other distribution platforms.
The book covers topics such as nature, spirituality and general life reflections. It is made up of four sections and includes some pieces on the world-wide pandemic of Coronavirus. Lock down provided an opportunity to be creative and to express some thoughts on the events.
The author hopes to encourage her readers to explore their creativity and perhaps write their own books which can contribute to local literature.
Lewis is a member of the NN8 Writers group based in Wellingborough,