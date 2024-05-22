Local author launches campaign to help children write

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local Author, Nicola Jackson is on a mission to help parents to inspire children and young people to write at home.

Former journalist and teacher wrote the guide entitled: ‘The Building Blocks of Writing’-A Parents’ Guide, due to the number of parents that asked her how they could help their children at home with writing.

The National Literacy Trust carried out a survey – the Annual Literacy Survey 2023 – and recorded responses from 71,351 children and young people in school aged between 5-18. The findings showed that: “The enjoyment of writing is at one of the lowest levels we have evidenced since 2010.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicola said: “These findings have set me on a mission to champion writing for children and young people to express themselves and spark their creativity. Within the guide, I have shared my experiences as a teacher to emphasise the importance of the different steps needed to help you support your child. “

The Building Blocks of Writing- A Parents' Guide

The guide was launched on Amazon on Monday and has already hit the top 10 list in the Language Reference category.

This easy-to -use guidebook helps parents and carers of all children, whether they’re enthusiastic readers, or more reluctant (or you’re not a confident reader or writer yourself, to inspire them to get creative.

Writing is such an important aspect of learning, and good for mental health, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola also delivers workshops to schools that meet curriculum requirements and cover the building blocks of writing and spark creativity.

Local Author, Nicola Jackson

The book is perfect for schools that would like to work in partnership with parents by providing essential resources.

The book is available on Amazon as a paperback and as an e-book.