Kettering General Hospital paediatric nurse helps write chapter in new book for aspiring nurses

A paediatric nurse at Kettering General Hospital has helped write a chapter in a new book for student nurses.

Emma Hall, who works in the Paediatric Emergency Department, joined KGH in October 2022 and has already received praise for the way she has supported aspiring nurses.

Emma, who is Deputy Lead for the Children and Young Persons Student Nurse Network, helped establish a twitter channel which enables student nurses and newly qualified children’s nurses to contact each other and swap advice, ideas, and be supported. https://twitter.com/cypstnn #@CYPStNN.

The channel was entered into the 2022 Zenith Global Health Awards and last year won its Rising Stars Award as an Outstanding Team.

Now she has now co-written a chapter in “How to be a Successful Nursing Student: New Notes on Nursing” (https://amzn.eu/d/cyvLVc2) which has just been published by Amazon online and in paperback.

She jointly authored the chapter entitled “Notes on What’s Next”, on how to go forward after completing the first year of nursing study.

She said: “The book was written with the idea to help nursing students at the start of their nursing journey.

“I was in my final year of university whilst writing, and this meant that I could make an input based on my own direct and recent experience.

“Overall the book covers the most important elements required to study successfully, prepare effectively, and get the most from your nursing degree, in order to excel in your career.

“The chapter I worked on looked at managing your workload, imposter syndrome, managing second year blues, and learning new skills.

“We included testimonies from real students and talked about the importance of supporting your fellow students and dealing with difficult times.

“We included tips, case studies, and hopefully some fresh insights for students who may be caught up in the academic side without looking forward to the challenges and rewards of actually starting nursing and making an important contribution to your local community.”

Kettering General Hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer, Jayne Skippen, said: “It is fantastic to see the enthusiasm for the profession which Emma is demonstrating.

“Right from the start she has been looking at how she can help other students and aspiring nurses on their journey into the career.