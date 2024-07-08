Former Rushden proprietor turned author hits the 100 list

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

'Finding Carla', the debut novel by Lesley Anne Brown, is included in the latest Good Housekeeping 100 Best Books for Summer Reading and recently featured on BBC local radio, a story inspired by her travels across America.

The former joint owner of the old Spar shop (now Premier) in Church Hall Road said, “I’m pinching myself to see my name on the same page as Author Royalty – Jojo Moyes, Jodi Picoult and Sophie Kinsella.”

Lesley published Finding Carlaafter adding writing a book to her list of 60 things to do to celebrate being 60. The novel follows the journey of Carla, a prematurely retired 50-something mum and grandmother who jets off to the USA for the trip of a lifetime along the legendary Route 66 after her husband ups and leaves her out of the blue.

She took the ‘write what you know’ approach and based many of her character’s adventures on the ones she had with her husband, Dave, when they travelled together across the US. They are both car enthusiasts and undertook various trips in an eye-catching 1931 hot-rodded Ford Model ‘A’ Phaeton.

Finding Carla - cover by Rachel Middleton

Lesley says, “We bought the car (which looks like the one Bonnie and Clyde drove when they were robbing banks) back in 2007, in Denver, Colorado. For the next seven years, we went on many memorable road trips, crossed 22 states, and made lots of good friends along the way.”

Lesley’s varied background includes a career in banking, a business running convenience stores and a part-time position choosing and delivering library books to housebound people. She kept a journal during her travels, which she referred to when she came to write her novel. Lesley chronicles the background and landscapes of Route 66, a historic highway running from Chicago in Illinois to Santa Monica in California, bringing it to life through Carla’s eyes during an exhilarating and sometimes perilous journey in a classic red Corvette.

The book was published to rave reviews, including this five star Amazon review from Paula Atkins of the South London Press.

‘... Once I started reading I found it very hard to put down. I loved the way Lesley Anne describes Route 66 and all the places Carla stops off to visit or stumbles across on her journey. I cried at the start of this book and I cried again at the end but in between I was cheering Carla on to find her true self. Well done Lesley Anne Brown, a great read and I look forward to reading your next book/s.’

Classic Corvette at Martin Auto Museum, Arizona

“What has surprised me the most is how many men have enjoyed the book,” says Lesley. “They told me how they wouldn’t normally pick up a book in the genre of women’s fiction but nevertheless found it a real page-turner.”