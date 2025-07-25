Botanist Pete Stroh's new book on Northampton wildlife and the resilience of nature

Pete Stroh in the field identifying plants and wildflowers

Pete Stroh is a botanist and ecologist who has just published a book about the nature that is thriving close to his home in Northamptonshire.

Having worked as a botanist in the field for many years, Pete was all too aware of our impact on the planet and species that were in decline across the UK. Pete therefore set out with the simple aim of spending time each week outdoors, within his local Parish boundary, and to look at what was thriving instead of what was missing. A celebration of nature’s resilience when given half a chance.

The result was a book that is both surprising and uplifting. Pete documents what he sees, smells and hears when walking amongst trees, fungi, insects and animals. The book runs from April with the first cuckoos call, to the following spring, with a fleeting glimpse of an elusive cuckoo that brings the book to a fitting close.