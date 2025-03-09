Children’s and YA author, Jonas Lane, who lives near Wellingborough, first held a Read Here, Read Now assembly at Camestone School where he has been their patron of reading the past eight years, helping to grow the school’s love of reading for pleasure. Dressed as Lord Thyme-Slipp, the brilliant but bumbling hero of his popular time travel series of adventure books, Jonas shared his love and passion for reading with children in both Key Stage 1 and 2 as well explaining its importance and the benefits of reading to them. He was also delighted to see many of the children dressed as characters which link to the books which are used in school to help improve the standards in writing there.

“It was fabulous to see so many children inspired by the books they’ve been reading in class, such as Cogheart and Charlotte’s Web,” Jonas, who was first published in 2017 explains, “there were even children and adults dressed as characters from my books too which was thrilling to see!”

But the World Book Day fun didn’t stop there for the author as less than twenty-four hours later, Jonas was meeting the children of Great Ouse Primary School to talk about how reading had inspired him to become a writer before leaving them with an exciting writing challenge of their own based upon their favourite book characters. Afterwards, Jonas then held a book signing session at the end of the day where he could spend time answering questions who wanted to

“World Book Day is also one of my favourite times of year,” Jonas continues, “and it was wonderful to be able to share it with so many children this year!”

To find out more about Jonas Lane and his books or to contact him regarding school visits, please visit his website JonasLaneAuthor.com or email him at [email protected]

