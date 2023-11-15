Anti-Bullying Week backed by Northamptonshire housebuilder’s book donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The donation by the developer, which is building new homes near the school at Wendel View, included a range of books by Usborne Publishing, which aims to support children’s mental health.

Founded by Anti-Bullying Alliance, Anti-Bullying Week encourages the discussion of the stigma around bullying with the aim to enable everyone to live happy and healthy lives.

This year’s theme is ‘Make A Noise About Bullying’, which encourages people to come together to have discussions about what bullying means, how banter can become hurtful, and ways to stop bullying.

DWSM - SGB-19953 - Pupils at Wilby C of E Primary School with the books donated by David Wilson Home

Among the books donated by Barratt and David Wilson Homes were titles including ‘The Unworry Book’ by Alice James, ‘All About Feelings’ by Felicity Brooks and ‘What are Feelings?’ by Katie Daynes.

Many of the books include interactive features to help the children express their feelings and relieve anxiety.

Louise Bilkhu, Headteacher at Wilby C of E Primary School, said: “We were delighted to receive the donations of these books. They will be accessed by children in our library, shared in classes during PSHE lessons and used by our Pastoral Lead. The books are a lovely way to support our children with discussing mental health and other sensitive issues.”

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We hope that these books will encourage pupils at Wilby C of E Primary School to consider their own mental health, and also the feelings of their peers in the playground and in everyday life.

“Anti-Bullying Week is an initiative we are proud to support, and we delighted to help local schools within our community with tools to help stop bullying.”