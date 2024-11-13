Benefit dance to support street children
The KK Club in Corby is hosting a benefit dance on 6 December in aid of Kettering-based Compass Children’s Charity, which works with street children globally.
Dancing to DJ John Headley from 7.30 – 11pm, tickets are £10 and are available from Sheila Royce at [email protected] or on the door.
A great chance to get your dancing shoes on in a relaxed environment and help a good cause.
For further information about Compass Children’s Charity please visit our website www.compasschildrenscharity.org.uk/