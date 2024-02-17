News you can trust since 1897
Beetle Drive Evening Wellingborough Walks Action Group

Family Fun, Food and Fundraising for the Trees at 6.30pm on Friday 1st March at St Andrews Church Hall, Wellingborough.
By Julie RobinsonContributor
Published 17th Feb 2024, 17:06 GMT
All are welcome to join in an evening of entertainment, family fun and food at St Andrews Church Hall on Friday 1st March at 6.30pm. Tickets for the event are £10 adult and £5 children, which includes musical entertainment, games, and a Jacket Potato with a choice of fillings, plus buffet. Drinks and other snacks will be available to buy, and a fund raising raffle will be held.

