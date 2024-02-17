Beetle Drive Evening Wellingborough Walks Action Group
Family Fun, Food and Fundraising for the Trees at 6.30pm on Friday 1st March at St Andrews Church Hall, Wellingborough.
All are welcome to join in an evening of entertainment, family fun and food at St Andrews Church Hall on Friday 1st March at 6.30pm. Tickets for the event are £10 adult and £5 children, which includes musical entertainment, games, and a Jacket Potato with a choice of fillings, plus buffet. Drinks and other snacks will be available to buy, and a fund raising raffle will be held.