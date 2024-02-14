Beast hunting granny joins author at Waterstones Kettering this Saturday
The event is to celebrate her children’s debut being shortlisted for the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize 2024 and the launch of the second book in the series THE RISE OF THE ZOMBIE PIGS. It will feature a reading, a book signing and guest appearance from hilarious Knobbly Bottom beast hunter Nan Helsing!
THE BEASTS OF KNOBBLY BOTTOM is a laugh-out-loud, highly illustrated children’s series about a weird and wacky village that is prone to being taken over by gruesome beasts! It was illustrated by artist Jeff Crowther and published by Scholastic.
Emily-Jane said: “I am looking forward to telling readers in Kettering all about my Knobbly Bottom on Saturday and introducing them to a very naughty Nana - Nan Helsing, Professional Beast Hunter!
“I will also be doing a reading from the book, and of course, signing bottoms!”
Now in its twentieth year, the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize is voted for by booksellers and has helped launch the careers of authors and illustrators including Katherine Rundell, Kiran Millwood Hargrave and Rob Biddulph. The winner will be announced at a ceremony in London on March 21st.
THE BEAST OF KNOBBLY BOTTOM book signing event will take place on Saturday 17th February11am at Waterstones in Kettering. More information and book your FREE ticket here.