Farmers Market Barnwell

Market delights crowds with sun, saxophones, and spectacular sales!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What a day! If you weren’t at Barnwell Farmers Market this past Sunday, you truly missed out on a slice of rural paradise. With 30 outstanding local artisan vendors, an electric atmosphere, and the golden morning sun casting its glow over Barnwell Village Hall, the February market was nothing short of a triumph!

Even on a brisk winter morning, eager patrons began arriving as early as 8:45 a.m., drawn in by the promise of freshly baked goods, handcrafted preserves, and an array of high-quality local produce. And they weren’t disappointed! From the first vendor to the last, the stalls were buzzing with happy customers, many of whom left laden with bags brimming with delicious finds. Vendors, both seasoned and new, reported record-breaking sales—a testament to the growing reputation of this vibrant market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding to the charm of the day was the smooth, soulful sound of Roland and his saxophone. His melodies floated through the market, creating the perfect soundtrack for a leisurely morning of shopping, sipping, and socializing. A huge thank you to Green Kitchen Preserves for sharing his talents with us!

Barnwell Farmers Market

And let’s talk about the café—what a hit! The sizzling bacon and sausage sandwiches were a firm favorite among marketgoers, providing the perfect fuel for a morning of browsing. Meanwhile, No.13 Coffee kept everyone warm and caffeinated with their exceptional tea and coffee, ensuring shoppers had a comforting drink in hand as they explored the stalls.

Looking ahead, March promises even more excitement with the arrival of fresh vendors and a Celtic twist in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. So mark your calendars, tell your friends, and join us on Sunday, March 2nd, for another unforgettable Barnwell Farmers Market!

Trust me, you won’t want to miss it!

Barnwell Farmers Market takes place at Barnwell Village Hall, PE8 5QD, just off the A605 near Oundle. We are open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with ample free parking available.