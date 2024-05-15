BarnOwl Farm Shop, Evenley: Open Farm Sunday June 9th

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BarnOwl Jerseys in Evenley are very pleased to announce they will again be taking part in the LEAF Open Farm Sunday, the National open farm event on Sunday June 9th.

Gates will be opening at 11am, this is a free to attend event and we welcome everyone. The purpose of Open Farm Sunday is so people can see what we at BarnOwl Jerseys do to prepare food for your table.

We are inviting the public to come meet the farm team, ask how, what, why and where. Hopefully we can put to rest a number of the infamous internet farming myths.

The award winning Jersey cattle will be posing for photos, as only Jersey cows can. And there’s no telling what the Oxford Sandy and Black rare breed piglets will be up to (they’re very naughty).

The cows can't wait to meet you !

Our butchers will be selling hot pork rolls and there will be plenty of tea, cake and ice cream on sale, ensuring we are prepared for all British weather.

We have a milking demonstration at 12:30pm and again at 2:30pm. Due to popular demand we have extended the event to 4:30 pm so those that have requested to and want to, can join us in the milking parlour at 4:15 pm to milk cows.

Our self guided farm walk is all on concrete so those with pushchairs and wheelchairs are welcome. This is a working farm so we would highly recommend suitable footwear and we do not allow dogs, except guide dogs.