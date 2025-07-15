Baby Alpacas delighting guests at Northamptonshire Farm Park

Mini Meadows Farm in Northamptonshire is celebrating the arrival of two adorable baby alpacas, the first alpacas to be born at the farm since the arrival of a new breeding male last year.

Mini Meadows Farm in Northamptonshire is celebrating the arrival of two adorable baby alpacas, the first alpacas to be born at the farm since the arrival of a new breeding male last year. The two youngsters, now delighting visitors with their fluffy coats and playful nature, have been named Minnie and Daisy following a public naming competition.

Born earlier this summer, the baby alpacas, known as crias, are thriving and already proving to be a big hit with guests of all ages at the popular countryside attraction. The pair can now be seen each day alongside their mothers in the paddock.

Farm owner Ben Barraclough said, “We’re over the moon to welcome Minnie and Daisy to our Mini Meadows family. This is the first time we’ve had baby alpacas born here in several years, and we’ve been excitedly waiting for the pitter patter of tiny feet since the arrival of their Dad, Bertie, last year. It’s been magical to watch them take their first wobbly steps and grow in confidence each day. Our visitors loved taking part in naming them, it’s really helped people feel part of their story.”

Alpacas, native to South America, are known for their gentle nature, quirky personalities, and luxuriously soft fleece, which is warmer and lighter than sheep’s wool. Unlike llamas, they’re smaller, rarely spit at humans, and hum softly to communicate, something guests at the farm may notice when spending time with the herd.

Ben added, “Bertie clearly settled in well since arriving last year, and we’re thrilled to see his first offspring doing so brilliantly. We’re excited for everyone to meet Minnie and Daisy this summer, they’re already bringing a lot of joy to the farm.”

Visitors can meet the new arrivals daily, along with a host of other friendly farm animals including pygmy goats, rabbits, sheep, and donkeys.