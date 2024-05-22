Babies take to the stage in a new show for 0-2’s and their carers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Take Flight, an original multi-sensory aerial theatre show, is coming to The Core at Corby Cube on Fri 14 June.

This brand new show made for babies aged 0-2yrs, follows a mother and baby bird as their baby grows and explores, navigating making friends, overcoming challenges and eventually supporting them to leave the nest and take flight.

This interactive show has been developed alongside a development psychologist. The show ignites the imagination and curiosity of the babies who are then invited into the space with the performers for a stay and play session.

Originally conceived when director Ria Ashcroft took her baby with her to continue training as an aerial circus performer while on maternity leave. Ria Ashcroft says:

“Seeing my daughter watching the shadows and shapes created by me dancing in the air above her sparked the idea for the show. She was mesmerised by what was happening, her whole world at that point was centred around looking up and experiencing the world lying on her back”

The show has been in development for 2 years, alongside which the company has been delivering free Circus Baby classes with Circus Hub Nottingham, funded by national lottery community fund. Ria says of the show: “I wanted to create a theatrical experience for babies and their grownups which is magical, joyous and feels like a warm hug”

The performances are limited to just 20 babies per show. Sarah Argent, Early Years Practitioner and advisor on the project says:

“For this type of theatre to be successful, there needs to be a quality relationship with every baby in the audience, weighing up an individual baby’s needs with the needs of the audience as a whole, as you run the risk of losing the attention of others while engaging intimately with just one”