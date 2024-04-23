Ay Chihuahua!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With an awesome ‘Wonderland’ theme! The ChihuahuaTown festival is a one of kind event for people who love all things chihuahua or other tiny breeds of dog!

Chihuahua crosses, and other ‘equally small’ breeds can also come along and enjoy an environment where their dogs are centre of attention!

The ChihuahuaTown festival was founded in 2017 by Kerry Prinzi and Sam Goldsmith. The very first one was supposed to be a 'small event' for 200 people but very quickly surpassed that and had 900 in attendance!

Our events have since grabbed the attention of chihuahua lovers all over the UK, and even France and Spain. People come from near and far to enjoy our huge fun dog show, fancy dress contests, staged pageant, fun races, demos, have a go's, tons of shopping, food, drink, family fun and more! Plus, the very best bit, if you're a chihuahua or tiny breed fan, every single person there loves just what you love!