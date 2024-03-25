Axe-throwing aiming to hit the target with families this Easter at Stanwick Lakes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Back by popular demand, the activity is suitable for children aged 11 and older and is part of a fun-packed programme of Easter activities designed to entertain all ages.

From Easter crafts and pottery painting to an Easter trail, big litter pick and adventure trail, there is something for everyone, whether you want to get creative, get active or just get out the house during the school holidays.

Axe-throwing, which is running on Friday, April 5, and Saturday, April 6, is the perfect way to unwind and test your skills. Axe-throwers will be given tips and coaching from a qualified instructor, so whether you are a complete beginner or you’re an axe throwing champion, sign up to make some Easter memories with a difference. Sessions are £10 per person and must be booked in advance.

Axe-throwing at Stanwick Lakes

There is a host of other activities on offer, with no booking required. Top of the bill is the Easter trail around Solstice Lake, where children young and old will have the opportunity to explore various stops with species spotting and counting challenges – with a special reward at the end. Trail packs are £3.50, with the trail taking around 45 minutes to one hour to complete.

A programme of Easter crafts means there are also some indoor, weather-proof activities running from March 30 to April 14.

For a small fee, you can create an origami chick or bunny, or a chick or rabbit rocker. Try your hand at pottery painting and create some Easter-themed egg cups, decorative eggs, trinket pots and money boxes, costing £7 to £20.

These activities will be held in the Visitor Centre and Café throughout the Easter holidays.

For those who want to do their bit for the environment, the Big Easter Litter Pick on April 4 is the perfect chance to be a wildlife hero and help protect the vital natural habitats. Held in conjunctionwith Nene Rivers Trust, the litter pick is always popular so make sure you register to guarantee a litter-picking kit (a limited number of kits will be available on the day on a first-come, first-served basis). The Big Easter Litter Pick will take place from 10am to 3pm.

The Easter activities have been planned to allow families with different school holidays across the region to join in the fun – visit the dedicated Easter holidays page on the Stanwick Lakes website for dates of specific activities.

Alongside the organised Easter activities, visitors can also make the most of the play areas, adventure trails, café and gift shop, while soaking up the stunning scenery at one of Northamptonshire’s most popular family attractions.

Billie Passchier, Stanwick Lakes’ Trust Director, said: “We’re excited to announce our programme of Easter activities and we’re looking forward to welcoming new and familiar faces to Stanwick Lakes.

“Whether you’re looking for something creative and imaginative, or you just want to get outdoors, we’ve got all options covered. We’ve designed this year’s programme with all ages in mind, so for those teenagers who may need a bit more encouraging to get outdoors, axe-throwing could be the perfect solution.

“It’s also an opportunity to showcase all we have here at Stanwick Lakes and hopefully it will encourage new visitors to return and make the most of this beautiful spot that’s on their doorstep.”