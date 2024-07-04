Award-winning play gives voice to the hidden victims of crime comes to Corby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Professional theatre company LynchPin Productions brings their OFFIE nominated London production of the award-winning play Apples in Winter by Jennifer Fawcett to The Core at Corby Cube on Thu 12 September. This extraordinarily powerful and deeply compassionate play challenges the audience to reflect on the impact of violent crime on its hidden victims.

Apples in Winter is a one-woman play featuring an American mother – Miriam – whose son has been on death row for 22 years. In a few hours the state will execute him. His last request is for his mother’s apple pie.

As Miriam shows the audience how to make the perfect pie, they watch her attempt to understand what happened to her son – and how everything changed that night 22 years ago. The actor prepares and bakes an apple pie on stage as the story unfolds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Apples in Winter journeys into the heart of difficult and charged questions about justice, forgiveness and what it is to try and love unconditionally.

Apples in Winter

The convicted do not serve their sentence alone: their family also serves it. And where the sentence is the ultimate one – the death penalty – the families of the executed are little considered. This play provides a rare opportunity to hear an often silenced and ostracised voice: that of the mother of a perpetrator.

"A beautifully written single-hander and Campbell gives an astonishing performance... Directed brilliantly by Claire Parker… a really excellent, thought-provoking and moving play." The Family Stage