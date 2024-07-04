Award-winning play gives voice to the hidden victims of crime comes to Corby
and live on Freeview channel 276
Apples in Winter is a one-woman play featuring an American mother – Miriam – whose son has been on death row for 22 years. In a few hours the state will execute him. His last request is for his mother’s apple pie.
As Miriam shows the audience how to make the perfect pie, they watch her attempt to understand what happened to her son – and how everything changed that night 22 years ago. The actor prepares and bakes an apple pie on stage as the story unfolds.
Apples in Winter journeys into the heart of difficult and charged questions about justice, forgiveness and what it is to try and love unconditionally.
The convicted do not serve their sentence alone: their family also serves it. And where the sentence is the ultimate one – the death penalty – the families of the executed are little considered. This play provides a rare opportunity to hear an often silenced and ostracised voice: that of the mother of a perpetrator.
"A beautifully written single-hander and Campbell gives an astonishing performance... Directed brilliantly by Claire Parker… a really excellent, thought-provoking and moving play." The Family Stage
Tickets for this hard-hitting night of drama can be purchased by calling the Ticket Office on 01536 470470 or online at www.thecorecorby.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.