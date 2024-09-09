Award winning play comes to Corby

LynchPin Theatre marks its 25th anniversary in 2024 and celebrates by bringing an award-winning play to Corby. Apples In Winter beautifully gives voice to the hidden victims of crime.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Apples in Winter - Miriam’s son has been on death row for 22 years. Today the state will execute him. As is the tradition, he is granted a last meal: he asks for his mother’s apple pie. In this compelling and compassionate play Miriam shows us how to make the perfect pie as she grapples with what happened 22 years ago. Actor Edie Campbell plays the mother in a performance that was a finalist in the OFFIE Awards for Best Solo Performance, in a production directed by Claire Parker.