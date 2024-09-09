Award winning play comes to Corby
Apples in Winter - Miriam’s son has been on death row for 22 years. Today the state will execute him. As is the tradition, he is granted a last meal: he asks for his mother’s apple pie. In this compelling and compassionate play Miriam shows us how to make the perfect pie as she grapples with what happened 22 years ago. Actor Edie Campbell plays the mother in a performance that was a finalist in the OFFIE Awards for Best Solo Performance, in a production directed by Claire Parker.
‘A beautifully written single-hander and Campbell gives an astonishing performance... Directed brilliantly by Claire Parker.’ The Family Stage
8.00pm on 12 September at The Core at Corby Cube, George Street, Corby NN17 1QG
Tickets: phone 01536 470470 or visit Apples in Winter - The Core at Corby Cube (thecorecorby.com)
