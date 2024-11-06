Award-winning Fruit and Veg Man comes to Northamptonshire

The Fruit and Veg Man franchise has now begun in Northamptonshire!

We have won multiple awards in recognition of our game-changing system of operation, including one from the former "Dragon" Theo Paphitis himself!

Fresh from our supplier to your door, we deliver the highest quality ingredients hand selected by our award winning teams with an emphasis on being the best service and produce you can get. Proudly supports your local children’s hospice, Helen & Douglas House.

As of November 29, every Friday and Saturday we will be at Kettering Market 8am - 4pm

Delivering to residents, business', care homes, restaurants and more.