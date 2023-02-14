Award-winning community theatre group White Cobra bring dark comedy from Oscar winning writer to Northamptonshire

After the funeral of the Connor brothers’ dad, Father Welsh wonders if there’s more to the death than meets the eye.

A series of shocking and hilarious revelations result in another tragic death in Leenane, but whose?

This isn’t White Cobra’s first foray into the works of McDonagh, having successfully toured The Beauty Queen of Leenane in 2019.

Photo: StageyRebel

This latest tour was postponed in 2020 due to the lockdowns, and the group are excited to be back on the road.

The cast includes Fraser Haines (Educating Rita, Twelfth Night) as Coleman, White Cobra co-founder Richard Jordan (Scaramouche Jones, The Beauty Queen of Leenane) as Valene, Ben Stanton (The Graduate, Little Shop of Horrors) as Father Welsh and Olivia Hulley (Educating Rita) as Girleen.

This production contains very strong language and adult themes which some may find upsetting.

The Lonesome West runs from Thursday, March 16 to Saturday, March 18 at 7.30pm at The Playhouse Theatre in Clare Street, Northampton and heads to The Masque Theatre, Kettering on Saturday, April 29 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12 or £11 concessions with a booking fee - to book visit www.whitecobra.co.uk/tickets.