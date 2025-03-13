Award-winning baby sensory classes launching in Kettering and Wellingborough

Parents in Kettering and Wellingborough can now experience the magic of Baby Sensory, as new franchisee Andreia Gerardo launches the award-winning baby development classes in the area.

Andreia has been training behind the scenes to ensure she delivers the exceptional Baby Sensory experience that thousands of families across the UK love. Designed by Dr. Lin Day, one of the world's leading early childhood experts, Baby Sensory classes are carefully structured to support babies' learning and development from birth to 13 months.

When & Where?

Baby Sensory Kettering & Wellingborough will officially launch with taster sessions in April & May 2025, followed by the Spring Term starting in May 2025. Classes will be held at:

Baby Sensory award-winning programme for babies from birth up to 13 months.placeholder image
Baby Sensory award-winning programme for babies from birth up to 13 months.

Great Doddington Memorial Hall (Tuesdays)

  • Taster Sessions: 29th April 2025
  • Spring Term Starts: 6th May - 17th June 2025

Barton Seagrave Village Hall (Wednesdays)

  • Taster Sessions: 30th April 2025
  • Spring Term Starts: 7th May - 18th June 2025
Baby Sensory magic classes opening in Kettering & Wellingborough.placeholder image
Baby Sensory magic classes opening in Kettering & Wellingborough.

The Midwives Circle & Wellness Centre

  • Special Saturday Taster Session: 3rd May 2025

What Makes Baby Sensory Special?

Founded by Dr. Lin Day, Baby Sensory is the first and only baby programme designed to stimulate all the senses while also providing valuable bonding time for parents and babies. Every class is different, ensuring a fresh and exciting experience each week.

Join the Baby Sensory Experience!

Bookings for Baby Sensory Kettering & Wellingborough are now open, and spaces are expected to fill quickly.

To register your interest or book a place, visit:

www.babysensory.com/kettering

Follow us on Facebook for updates and special offers:

www.facebook.com/babysensorykettering/

For more details, contact Andreia at:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 07462 401095

