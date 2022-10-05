Author delighted to have his books sold in Rushden and Higham Ferrers shops

An author is delighted to see his books on sale in shops in Rushden and Higham Fererrs.

Poet, writer and illustrator A.B.Wyze, was born in 1951 in Rushden, one of seven children.

He was fortunate to have wonderful parents who taught him and his brothers and sisters how to live happily in not such fortunate times after the First World War.

This is an advert for A.B.Wyze's bestselling book of Poems Tanners and Bob's

His real name is David Wood and he jokingly describes himself as the love child of Pam Ayres and Spike Milligan.

He has been creating poems and novellas for some years now and has sold many hundreds of his 15 publications to date online.

Dave is anxious for as many people as possible to read his work and in recent weeks has been able to get permission for his titles to be sold in two shops in the area.

They are The Daisy Chain in High Street, Higham Ferrers and Osborne's Toys in Rushden High Street.

He has also made himself available for speaking roles where he recites some of his poems to his audience.

Next up is a visit to the Stanwick Hotel where he will be addressing members of the Rotary Club of Rushden.