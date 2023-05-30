Artwork by students of The Ferrers School going on show as part of art, design, technology and media showcase

The Ferrers School is holding an exhibition of work from across the creative design faculties to celebrate a fantastic year of students’ success.

The exhibition will be open from 5.30pm to 7pm on Thursday, June 15 in the school hall.

It will feature work from all year groups across a range of departments including art, media, photography, product design, engineering and A-level art work.

Students have produced some ground breaking and imaginative work that pushes the boundaries and explores some exciting subjects and areas of study.

They have explored themes including equality, youth culture, music, our environment, consumer culture and memories.

They have designed products to solve problems, improve everyday life, entertain us and improve the world around us.

We are really proud of the way they have explored themes personal to them.

Art, design, media, photography and engineering is very much about looking to the future.

Our students and their potential represent a bright and ambitious future we are excited to be a part of.

The creative faculties at the Ferrers continue to grow as do the creative industries.

We have ambitious students who are keen to express themselves and move these industries forward.

Some of our A-level students are progressing to further education to study creative subjects including fine art, illustration and architecture.

Principal, Mrs Angela Smith, said: “We are so very proud to be able to showcase the creativity and talent of our students.

"We are excited to hold this exhibition and to be able to share this event with our community.”

