To help brighten community areas, silk painting workshops are currently running in Wellingborough for those aged over 50.

They take place in two locations weekly on Fridays until December 16. There is a session at Glamis Hall for residents and users of the centre from 10.30am until 11.30am, and another session at Hemmingwell community centre from 1pm until 2pm for anyone wishing to attend.

The activities will be lead by artist Donna Fox, who will teach attendees how to use hot wax batik and silk dying techniques to contribute to a bunting that will be displayed at each venue.

Donna Fox will lead the sessions

No prior experience is needed as full support and instructions will be given.

Made With Many is offering a handful of other activities for over-50s at care homes and community centres, including a carnival costume workshop on Wednesday mornings at WACA.