Santa makes his annual visit to Rothwell

Santa made his annual visit to the Rothwell Arts and Heritage Centre (RAHC) on Saturday 2nd December, where he met some of the local children in his grotto.
By Mark HughesContributor
Published 4th Dec 2023, 13:58 GMT
Santa said “He was delighted to meet so many good boys and girls”.

He just had time to pose for a group photo with some of the RAHC volunteers, before setting off back to his workshop to get ready for the big day.

Cheryl Everett for the centre said, “Because Santa was so popular this time, we may have to open a booking system for next year's event”

Rothwell Arts and Heritage Centre is located on Bridge Street, Rothwell.

