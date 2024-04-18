Local Rushden artists come together for upcycling project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the opening of Sally’s new art studio ‘Scribble Studio’, she needed seating for all her classes but as an artist, didn’t just want to buy new plain chairs. That’s where the seed was sown for a collaborative upcycling project for her adult art class. The aim was to design and paint vintage school chairs and stools, with the guidance and expertise of local furniture painter, Amy Slack of Pinkyswifts.

Every term the group explores a different art style or medium so it was the perfect time to turn their hand to abstract art. Over the 6 week project, each student chose either an artist or piece of art they loved. Rather than just copying it, they recreated it with Sally’s help in a more abstract, colourful style, making it the perfect fit for the chairs.

Then came the fun bit, turning their designs into functional art!

Our fantastic 'new' chairs and some of the artists that created them

Guided by Amy, the group painted their designs onto the chairs, using furniture paint and taping techniques to get crisp, smooth lines along with some freehand creativity. Giving the chairs a new lease of life to be enjoyed for years to come not only saves them from landfill but makes them unique. Look how amazing they are!

Scribble Studio is located in the heart of Rushden town centre on Church Street, NN10 9YT. Sally offers a range of art classes for all abilities and encourages everyone to draw paint and create. External tutors can hire the space for their own classes and they cover a wide range of arts and crafts.