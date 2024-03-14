Local care home supports outdoor creativity project at Delapré Abbey
Nature Nostalgia, is a cross arts & nature project, designed to engage underserved older individuals in outdoor creative activities that encourage and capture reminiscence of childhood experiences of nature play, in partnership with Delapré Abbey, Royal & Derngate Northampton and Age UK Northamptonshire.
The project will bring together a group of twenty-five participants 60yrs+ who have been identified by Age UK and their social prescribing strand, as being lonely or socially isolated, to participate in a weekly nature-based cross arts activity for thirteen weeks in a beautiful outside space at Delapré Abbey. Participants will also be drawn in from two local history societies, as well as promoted via Royal & Derngate and Delapré Abbey’s networks.
Aiming to create an immersive and therapeutic experience for older individuals by combining movement, music and nature to uncover memories and reminisce about childhood experiences. It will promote physical activity, mental well-being and foster a sense of nostalgia and connection with nature and each other, enhancing quality of life and stimulating meaningful conversations among peers.
The grant had been awarded by Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, a charity that helps older people and adults with a disability or mental health problems across England, Scotland and Wales by offering grants to help people connect or re-connect with others in their local community.
Motshodiemang Masedi, General Manager at Brampton View care home and Activities Coordinator; Emma Robinson met with BareFooted Director, Lucy to find more about this this innovative older peoples’ social project and see how the residents and staff at Brampton View care home can offer further local support.
Lucy said “The Barchester Foundation’s donation has been a wonderful boost to the launch of this project. Getting out in nature is vital for older people, we’re very excited to see how ‘Nature Nostalgia’ benefits the overall quality of life and well-being its participants.” Bookings are now open for the free thirteen week activity starting in April. Places are limited to find out more please contact [email protected]
