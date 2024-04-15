Higham Ferrers pulls out all the stops and launches arts weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Higham Ferrers organisers are planning the Town's first Arts Weekend and it will feature three authors, a prize winning artist, a choir- and some spitfire shaped biscuits.

The April 19-21 event is the brainchild of Brenda Lofthouse, the new chair of the Friends of St Mary's- a secular organisation dedicated to the preservation of the Grade 1 listed buildings in the town- who attended the Cambridge Arts Festival last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

''I thought we could stage something similar in Higham Ferrers and the hope is that it will become an annual event,'' she said.

The Wellingborough Community Gospel Choir

The weekend, which is being held in partnership with Higham Ferrers Tourism, starts on April 19th with free story telling workshops by best selling author Chris Smith in St. Mary's church for pupils of Higham Ferrers Primary and Henry Chichele Primary schools.

Higham Ferrers Tourism will host the Saturday afternoon (April 20th) event in the Bede House and will welcome former local resident, Ophelia Redpath- the 2021 Sky Landscape artist of the year- and Artem Moxgovoy, a prize winning writer from Siberia, who will read segments of his autobiographical novel 'Spring in Siberia' and talk about life in Russia.

Mozgovoy left Russia when the country introduced an anti-gay law and tried his hands at various jobs- including being a magician's assistant-in several countries before settling in Brussels, Belgium.

His forthcoming book is about the war in Ukraine.

Author H E Bates CBE writing under the pseudonym of Flying Officer X

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz Barnatt , chair of Higham Ferrers Tourism, which holds various events throughout the year, said the afternoon with Ophelia and Artem was something new on the tourism committee's calendar.

''As well as talks by both our guests, Ophelia will unveil one of her paintings and people will get the chance to purchase signed copies of Artem's book as well as prints and postcards of Ophelia's work,'' she said.

The April 20th Saturday highlight is ''An evening with Wellingborough Community Gospel Choir'' in St Mary's Church starting at 7-30pm

And at the Bede House on Sunday 21st at 2pm, Victoria Wickes will give a talk about her famous grandfather, and prolific author HE Bates, CBE, focussing on his time as a RAF officer.

A fascinating painting by Ophelia Redpath, the 2021 Sky landscape artist of the year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was commissioned as an officer during World War 2 to write stories to bring the war and its participants ''vividly exciting and even painfully alive'' and under the pseudonym of Flying Officer X produced 24 stories portraying the lives of pilots.

It is at this event where the spitfire shaped biscuits will appear as guests will get the chance to tuck into WW-2 refreshments.

Guests are also asked to get into the mood and dress in 1940's clothes.

Tickets for these events are available from Sidey Design in the Market Square, Higham Ferrers. The afternoon with Ophelia Redpath and Artem Mozgovoy is £12.50: The evening with the Wellingborough Community Gospel Choiris £15 and the H E Bates afternoon is £12.50