Corby artwork to feature on national TV

Jason's artwork in the Savoy cinema

Artwork created to celebrate the lives of disabled communities in Corby will feature on national television next week.

On Monday (September 20), Jason Wilsher-Mills’ artwork, currently displayed in the town's Savoy Cinema, will feature on new Sky Arts series Landmark.

Jason said: “I am a disabled artist who makes work about other disabled people.

"I stopped making art about myself and started making more adventurous work about the learning disabled communities of the town...and beyond.”

Originally a Wakefield-born Yorkshireman Jason first started working in Corby in 2016 when he was commissioned by Made with Many, a community-led arts programme which aims to inspire local people.

He has since become an associate artist at Made with Many, working extensively with Teamwork Trust, a local organisation which supports disabled people, at their base in St Mark’s Road where he was filmed for the TV series.

Jason added: “I am proud of the work and even prouder that it gave me a chance to share my friends in Corby with the world.”

The new TV show comprises of three artists competing against each other to create local landmarks.

The winning artist will gain a place in the final where they will pitch for a 'National Landmark'.

One of the finalists will be commissioned to create a display in Coventry, the UK City of Culture for 2021.