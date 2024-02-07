Castle Theatre celebrates record-breaking panto season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a triumph for theatre lovers, Castle Theatre in Wellingborough has reported a record-breaking pantomime season with its four-week production of Cinderella attracting over 20,000 theatre-goers and signalling a resurgence of the theatre scene. Despite the challenges faced by theatres throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw a staggering 93% decline in ticket sales, Castle Theatre has demonstrated a positive future for pantomimes at local theatres.

The production saw the return of beloved pantomime dame Adam Borzone who joined the cast as one of Cinderella’s wicked step-sisters alongside local professional actor Gary L Johnson. Tom Griffiths, a dancer from last year’s Jack and the Beanstalk production, graced the stage as Prince Charming.

Tony Doherty, Managing Director at Parkwood Theatres, said: "This record-breaking achievement is a great sign that the times ahead are positive for the arts. This success highlights Parkwood Theatre’s commitment to providing high-quality experiences to enrich the lives of the local community.”

To find out more about how you can get involved with Parkwood Theatres, head over to the website: www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk