Castle Theatre celebrates record-breaking panto season

The beloved Wellingborough theatre, operated by Parkwood Leisure, has proven that theatre is back and better than ever after attracting over 20,000 attendees throughout the panto season.
By Maisie MulqueenContributor
Published 7th Feb 2024, 13:03 GMT
In a triumph for theatre lovers, Castle Theatre in Wellingborough has reported a record-breaking pantomime season with its four-week production of Cinderella attracting over 20,000 theatre-goers and signalling a resurgence of the theatre scene. Despite the challenges faced by theatres throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw a staggering 93% decline in ticket sales, Castle Theatre has demonstrated a positive future for pantomimes at local theatres.

The production saw the return of beloved pantomime dame Adam Borzone who joined the cast as one of Cinderella’s wicked step-sisters alongside local professional actor Gary L Johnson. Tom Griffiths, a dancer from last year’s Jack and the Beanstalk production, graced the stage as Prince Charming.

Tony Doherty, Managing Director at Parkwood Theatres, said: "This record-breaking achievement is a great sign that the times ahead are positive for the arts. This success highlights Parkwood Theatre’s commitment to providing high-quality experiences to enrich the lives of the local community.”

Castle TheatreCastle Theatre
Castle Theatre

To find out more about how you can get involved with Parkwood Theatres, head over to the website: www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

Since its formation in 1995, Parkwood Leisure has become famous for the development and operation of 75 leisure facilities across the country. The impressive portfolio also boasts a roster of visitor attraction centres, golf courses, heritage sites and theatres, all run on behalf of local authorities.

