Art project offers a ray of light

Do you find attending an in-person craft group a challenge? If so, Made With Many are offering a new opportunity to join a free online fortnightly craft group from the comfort of your own home!

Let The Light In is a series of 7 online sessions that aim to reach people who struggle to leave their home. This may be because you need to isolate to protect your health, struggle with poor mobility, have caring responsibilities, experience social anxiety or another reason.

Whatever the reason, you will be welcomed into this friendly fortnightly craft and chat group led by local artist and Carole Miles, who has a wide experience of running groups for many years in the North Northants area.

Every person who signs up will be delivered a pack of art materials to take part in the 7 creative activities, and no previous experience of crafting or arts is required to get involved - absolute beginners are welcome.

Participants will have the opportunity to play with printmaking, catching and transforming light and plenty more. There will also be time to for a cuppa and a chat with other group members - although you will have to provide your own drink!

The project is for residents of the Corby area who are over 18. You will need to be able to access Zoom on either a computer or a mobile device in sessions. Made With Many can provide some limited technical support for Zoom and can be contacted on [email protected] or 01536267895 for enquiries.

Made With Many Producer, Tom Briggs, commented, “As we progress through Spring into Summer, Carole will guide you through activities designed to bring a ray of creativity and some new conversations to your week.”

These online sessions take place from 10.30am to 12pm on Zoom on Mondays 13th May, 27th May, 10th June, 24th June, 8th July, 22nd July and 5th August. All seven sessions can be booked online HERE.