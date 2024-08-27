Art for Planet Earth comes to Corby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Art for Planet Earth’ at Rooftop Arts, Corby in September.

Rooftop Arts is proud to present "Art for Planet Earth," a compelling solo exhibition by renowned Abstract Expressionist Jack Watto.

The exhibition, which runs from 4th September to 5th October, 2024, will feature seven thought-provoking paintings that confront the pressing environmental crisis facing our planet.

Watto, known for his vivid and emotive figurative and abstract works, uses this exhibition to channel his deep concern for the environmental changes we are all witnessing.

"It's a concern inside each one of us nowadays about what's happening to the planet: we can all physically feel and see the change in the world. Art is my way of protesting: I protest with a wet brush, as writers and poets do with their pens," Watto explains.

He recently received a warm, handwritten letter from Sir David Attenborough wishing him best wishes and support for his exhibition.

Opening Reception:

Friday, 6th September, 6pm - 8pm.

Join us for the opening reception, where visitors will have the opportunity to meet the artist and gain insight into his creative process and motivations. The event promises to be an inspiring evening of art, conversation, and reflection on the critical issues that affect us all.

Exhibition Details:

This exhibition is a must-see for anyone concerned about the environment and the role of art in activism. Watto’s powerful pieces serve as a wake-up call, urging us to confront the environmental crisis with the urgency it demands.