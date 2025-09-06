Art exhibition in London Road, Kettering as part of NROS September Festival

By claire pascall
Contributor
Published 6th Sep 2025, 19:29 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2025, 10:40 BST
Claire at work in her studio.placeholder image
Claire at work in her studio.
Claire Pascall a Kettering girl born and bred, is having several pop up art exhibitions at 151a London Road, Kettering, as part of the Northants and Rutland Open Studios September Festival.

September is an exciting time for art lovers with many artists opening their studios and exhibiting work as part of the NROS festival.

Most Popular

Claire Pascall is one such artist holding several pop up exhibitions of her artwork at 151a London Road, on Sunday 7th & 14th 12-4pm, and Wednesday, 10th and Saturday, 13th September, 10-4pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Everyone is welcome to browse, chat all things art, and enjoy a cuppa. Access is via an external staircase.

Several other artists are within a short distance from Claire, all details can be found in the online brochure at nros.co.uk

Why not make a day of it!

Related topics:KetteringLondon RoadNorthants
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice