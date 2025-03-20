Arriving in Northamptonshire ‘Escapes’ announces first-ever multi-date free screenings

Pleased to announce that ‘Escapes’ is returning on Sunday 31st March and Monday 1st April for their first-ever multi-date edition, offering free tickets to watch new film, Mr Burton.

Having sold over 100,000 tickets to date, Escapes’ mission continues in 2025 to bring people together to discover the charm of independent film - at no cost!

Arriving for an exclusive previewahead of its official UK release date, Mr. Burton tells the remarkable true story of Richard Burton’s rise from the son of a poor miner in the Welsh town of Port Talbot to becoming one of the most celebrated actors of his generation.

Mr. Burton will be Escapes' first-ever multi-day screening, giving you more chances to experience the beauty of independent film—for free!

Over 100,000 free cinema tickets have been claimed to date through the Escapes initiative, which began in February 2024

Escapes, supported by BFI National Lottery funding, kicks off its first-ever special multi-day screening with the highly anticipated biographical drama Mr. Burton, starring Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, and Lesley Manville. This special event brings free cinema to audiences across the UK, continuing Escapes' mission to make independent film accessible to all. These preview screenings will take place on Monday 31st March and Tuesday 1st April, before the film’s official release on 4th April, and will showcase the transformative journey of one of the world’s greatest actors, Richard Burton.

Mr. Burton tells the remarkable true story of Richard Burton’s rise from the son of a poor miner in the Welsh town of Port Talbot to becoming one of the most celebrated actors of his generation. The film explores his early life in 1942, where a chance encounter with a strict teacher, Philip Burton (played by BAFTA Award-winner Toby Jones), sets Richard (played by Harry Lawtey) on the path to greatness. With the guidance of the enigmatic mentor, and the support of Ma Smith (Academy Award-nominee Lesley Manville), Richard’s natural talent begins to flourish - but the shadows of his past threaten to derail his future.

Following the success of previous Escapes screenings, including comedy-drama The Penguin Lessons, family-friendly animation The Sloth Lane and a 4K restoration of 90’s cult classic Point Break, Mr. Burton marks the first multi-day screening event of the Escapes initiative, offering people across the UK the chance to explore the beauty of independent cinema in their hometown, all without spending a penny.

Escapes is shining a spotlight on the charm and uniqueness of independent cinema, showcasing hidden gems through its partnerships with both leading cinema chains and independent venues across the UK. From Nottingham's Savoy Cinema, the only pre-Second World War cinema still standing in the city, to Whitley Bay's Jam Jar, Glasgow's Omniplex, and many more, Escapes will be screening Mr Burton at over 100 cinemas nationwide on both Monday 31st March and Tuesday 1st April. Whether you're looking to share a memorable experience with loved ones or simply enjoy a feel-good film, this screening promises to be a fantastic evening of entertainment, celebrating the magic of independent films and cinemas across the UK.

Tickets for Mr Burton are FREE and available for sign up now via: https://escapes.cinematik.app/

Escapes confirmed locations*

England:

Acton, Ambleside, Barnstaple, Bethnal Green, Birmingham, Blackburn, Blackpool, Bodmin, Bolton, Borehamwood, Boston, Bridgwater, Bristol, Burgess Hill, Burnham On Crouch, Burnley, Bury St Edmunds, Catterick, Chester, Chippenham, Chorley, Cleethorpes, Coleford, Corby, Cromer, Croydon, Doncaster, East Dereham, East Finchley, East Riding, Fakenham, Falmouth, Fareham, Farnham, Folkestone, Gloucester, Goole, Grantham, Hayes, Herne Bay, Helston, High Wycombe, Hull, Ilfracombe, Ipswich, Keighley, King's Lynn, Kingsbridge, Leeds, London, Louth, Lytham St Annes, Mablethorpe, Manchester, Mile End, Morecambe, New Brighton, Newcastle upon Tyne, Newlyn, Nottingham, Okehampton, Penrith, Penzance, Redcar, Redruth, Richmond, Rochdale, Sheffield, Skipton, St Austell, St Ives, Sunderland, Sutton, Tiverton, Torquay, Truro, Uttoxeter, Wakefield, Wellington, Weston-Super-Mare, Whitley Bay, Widnes, Wisbech, Woking, Woodhall Spa, Workington, Worksop, and Wotton.

Wales:

Aberystwyth, Barry, Brynamman, Haverfordwest, Neath, Port Talbot, and Prestatyn.

Scotland:

Annan, Ayr, Bo'ness, Clydebank, Cumbernauld, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Greenock, Kirkwall, Montrose, Stirling, and Thurso

Northern Ireland:

Derry, Dundonald, Newry, and Omagh.

About Escapes:

Escapes is a nationwide initiative supported by the BFI, awarding National Lottery funding, designed to make cinema more accessible to all. Offering free screenings at over 150 independent cinemas across the UK, Escapes opens doors for new audiences to experience a variety of films, from thought-provoking documentaries to beloved blockbusters and indie gems.

About the BFI:

We are a cultural charity, a National Lottery distributor, and the UK’s lead organisation for film and the moving image.

Our mission is:

To support creativity and actively seek out the next generation of UK storytellers

To grow and care for the BFI National Archive, the world’s largest film and television archive

To offer the widest range of UK and international moving image culture through our programmes and festivals - delivered online and in venue

To use our knowledge to educate and deepen public appreciation and understanding

To work with Government and industry to ensure the continued growth of the UK’s screen industries

Founded in 1933, the BFI is a registered charity governed by Royal Charter.

The BFI Board of Governors is chaired by Jay Hunt OBE.