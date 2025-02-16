Are you ready to rock? We are thrilled to announce auditions for our Summer Youth Project's production of "We Will Rock You - young@part."

VCL Productions

If you're between the ages of 9 and 18 and have a passion for music and performance, this is your chance to shine! Auditions will be held on Sunday, 4th May.

VCL’s Summer Youth Project will run from 4th -16th August 2025 and is an exciting opportunity for young performers to “break free” and showcase their talents in the dynamic musical "We Will Rock You: Young@Part." This special adaptation of the iconic Queen musical is tailored for a younger cast and offers a vibrant platform for aspiring actors, singers, and dancers to bring the legendary music and story to life.

Auditioning for this production can be an exhilarating experience, providing a chance to develop performance skills, make new friends, and be part of a high-energy show that celebrates individuality and the power of rock music. Whether you're a seasoned performer or trying out for the first time, "We Will Rock You: Young@Part" is the perfect stage to express yourself and unleash your inner rock star. Don't miss the chance to be part of this unforgettable journey and make this summer truly memorable.

OPEN AUDITIONS | Sunday 4th May 2025 | 11am - 3pm

Co-Producer Alistair Lloyd who has five well established part-time performing arts schools in the county says "I am delighted to share our Summer Youth Project experience with the young performers in Northamptonshire." Reminiscing on his local Summer Youth Project he remembered summers filled with laughter and memories and the makings of life long friendships!

For more information and to register visit: