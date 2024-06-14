An outdoor theatre production of Wuthering Heights is coming to Winwick Hall this July

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dark romance meets nature’s embrace: Midnight Circle Productions announce Summer outdoor tour of Wuthering Heights.

Coming to Northamptonshire this July, in a spellbinding fusion of classic literature and atmospheric outdoor theatre, audiences are invited to experience a haunting rendition of Emily Brontë's timeless masterpiece, Wuthering Heights. Set against captivating backdrops, this passionate retelling promises an immersive journey into the depths of love, obsession, and the wild beauty of nature.

Presented by the Broadway World Award winning and OFFIE nominated Midnight Circle Productions, this outdoor production brings to life the tumultuous tale of Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, weaving a narrative of desire, revenge, and the haunting echoes of the past. As the sun sets over the beautiful grounds of Winwick Hall, audiences will be transported to the windswept moors, where love and loss collide in a whirlwind of emotion accompanied by movement, music, and immersive elements. Midnight Circle Productions welcome you to their summer tour of Wuthering Heights.

Director, Nicholas Benjamin comments: “Wuthering Heights is known as one of the greatest love stories ever told, and while I'm not disputing that accolade, I often feel that it falls a little short of doing the text justice. Yes, there's love, but there's also lust, betrayal, pain, and vengeance, all wrapped up in the mystical spirituality that is the moors. Cathy and Heathcliff are so much more than ill-fated lovers. They're elemental. A burning fire constantly on the brink of destroying each other”.

Show poster for Wuthering Heights

With its blend of Gothic romance and natural beauty, this outdoor retelling of Wuthering Heights promises to captivate audiences and leave them spellbound under the stars.

Event Details:

Ticket Link: Buy Tickets Here

Title: Wuthering Heights

Cast of Wuthering Heights, Photography by Jan Dreyer Photography

Location: Winwick Hall, Elkington Lane, Winwick, NN6 7PD

Dates:

7th July: Winwick Hall

Cast:

Renny Mendoza - Heathcliff

Niamh Handley-Vaughan - Catherine Earnshaw

Jacqueline Johnson - Nelly Dean

Miles Blanch - Edgar Linton

Oscar Mackie - Hindley Earnshaw

Nadia Lamin - Isabella Linton

Lara Deering - Cathy Linton

Nicholas Benjamin - Mr Lockwood

Sam Bird - Hareton Earnshaw

Rest of tour dates: 4th - 28th July https://linktr.ee/midnightcircleproductions

For further information, please contact:

Instagram: @midnightcircleproductions