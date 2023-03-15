News you can trust since 1897
An Evening With Adam Frost coming to Kettering's Lighthouse Theatre

The garden expert will be in Kettering later this month

By Laura NortonContributor
Published 15th Mar 2023, 15:25 GMT- 1 min read

Due to overwhelming public demand, Gardeners’ World presenter Adam Frost has announced more dates to his ‘An Evening With Adam Frost’ tour in 2023.

The tour will be at Kettering's Lighthouse Theatre on March 30.

The award-winning British garden designer will give advice and tell amusing stories from a lifetime in the garden.

For tickets visit https://www.fane.co.uk/adam-frost.

