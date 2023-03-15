An Evening With Adam Frost coming to Kettering's Lighthouse Theatre
The garden expert will be in Kettering later this month
Due to overwhelming public demand, Gardeners’ World presenter Adam Frost has announced more dates to his ‘An Evening With Adam Frost’ tour in 2023.
The tour will be at Kettering's Lighthouse Theatre on March 30.
The award-winning British garden designer will give advice and tell amusing stories from a lifetime in the garden.
For tickets visit https://www.fane.co.uk/adam-frost.