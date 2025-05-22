An Evening of Mediumship with Donna Stewart

An Evening of Mediumship with International Medium Donna Stewart Experience an intimate evening with Donna Stewart. With only 70 seats available, be sure to book early to avoid disappointment.

Donna has been aware of Spirit since childhood, and now working professionally for 28 years, continues to bring warmth, humour and unquestionable evidence that life continues after this.

As a recognised Tutor and Mentor of spiritual development, Donna continues to teach and lecture throughout the UK and online with some of the most respected Mediums and organisations. Her work abroad includes Italy, Athens, Spain, Gibraltar, Germany and Japan.

As a resident Training Provider at London based International School of Intuition and Healing, Donna facilitates accreditation courses in mediumship development.

Donna can be seen regularly at her lively, sensitive and inspiring evenings of Mediumship in theatres, Spiritualist centres and private venues bringing the two worlds together and reuniting loved ones.

Her television appearances to date include Living TV's '6ixth Sense' with Colin Fry, 'Psychic Detective' 'Psychic Private Eyes' and 'Frankly Speaking' for Gibraltar television.

Donna and co-host Frankie Hatton bought radio show 'Paranormal Hour' to the airwaves for 18 months for BayFM radio and Donna regularly gives interviews and works with global broadcasting networks.

Donna is an author of online publications, a blogger, and is passionate about working with Spirit as a way of life to share ultimate belief through experience that there is only life after life.

www.donnastewart.net

Tickets: £15 per person

book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm and Saturday 10am - 2pm

