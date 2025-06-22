Allens Caravans to offer sneak peek of new Overstone Lakes residential development

There is a thriving community of park home onwers at Overstone Lakes

Allens Caravans, one of the oldest family-run residential and holiday park businesses in the UK, is holding an open day on 5 July to give existing and potential new park homeowners the chance to find out more about their plans to add a new residential development to its Overstone Lakes Park in Northamptonshire.

The new development will include 25 new luxury, modern park homes with wider bases and double driveways and marks a major milestone in the company’s commitment to enhancing its offerings and creating a more vibrant community for park-home residents. Prices for the new properties start at £260,000 for the two-bedroom Willerby Forest and on the open day, there will be three show homes to look around representing Allens Caravans bronze, silver and gold packages.

Alongside the new development, Allens Caravans is significantly enhancing the park’s facilities to provide an exceptional experience for homeowners and visitors alike. The investment includes the construction of a state-of-the-art clubhouse that will be available to homeowners throughout most of the year. This new modern, contemporary venue is set to become the heart of the park, with an inviting atmosphere and a variety of features for all ages to enjoy.

There will also be an outdoor bar and stage that will offer space for live performances and visiting entertainment acts. Additionally, seven TV screens will be installed to broadcast live sports, ensuring that residents never miss a moment of the action.

For those seeking a quieter retreat, The Old Bar, an existing bar on-site, will continue to provide a more serene environment for those who prefer a peaceful atmosphere.

The investment also includes exciting additions designed to further enrich the community experience. For anglers, Overstone Lakes has already undergone a £25,000 improvement to its fishing lakes, making it an even more attractive destination for fishing enthusiasts. The investment will also include a new enclosed dog walking area.

Allens Caravans is family run and has been providing residential and holiday parks for the nation since the 1940s.

“We’ve always been committed to creating a welcoming and comfortable environment for our residents, and this latest investment is a reflection of that commitment,” said CEO James Allen.

“Many people choose to buy a home at Overstone Lakes for a better quality of life. This residential park is very popular and one of our most established, and many of our residents have been here for generations. It is the perfect place to escape the demands of modern life with fishing lakes and countryside walks right on your doorstep.

“Our new residential homes, facilities, and entertainment options at Overstone Lakes will further enhance the quality of life for our residents. Whether it’s enjoying a meal with family, watching the game with friends, or simply relaxing by the lake, Overstone Lakes is designed to offer something for everyone.

“Our 5 July open day will give people looking to downsize the perfect opportunity to explore what our glorious park has to offer.”

As part of the development, Allens Caravans is also launching a recruitment drive to ensure the park is well-staffed to support the new facilities and growing community.

Overstone Lakes, already popular with anglers, promises to be an even more inviting place to call home, thanks to this significant investment that aims to bring people together, foster community spirit, and offer an outstanding living experience.

To find out more information about the open day at Overstone Lakes, go to www.allenscaravans.co.uk/residential-park-open-day/