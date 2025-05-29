All Saints Church to host exhibition of school children's letters on the climate and nature crisis

A free, family-friendly exhibition called Letters from the Global South is coming to All Saints Church in Earls Barton to highlight the impact of the climate and nature crisis on vulnerable communities across the world.

Created using letters and pictures by school children from countries like Nigeria, Pakistan, and South Africa, Letters from the Global South offers a window into how children in other parts of the world are coping with the changes that are happening around them as global temperatures rise.

The exhibition is touring the UK and has previously visited London, Leicester, Birmingham, Shropshire, Canterbury, and North Devon.

Dr Alessandra Palange, the exhibition’s curator, says: "We asked children around the world to tell us how the climate and nature crisis is affecting their everyday lives. Within a few months, we received many handwritten letters, emails, photos and drawings from communities already experiencing the very real impacts of climate change and environmental destruction. The power of the exhibition comes from letting us hear the voices of people who we would otherwise never know existed. These are ordinary people, just like us, who live in communities that are on the frontlines of climate breakdown."

School children enjoying the exhibition in London

Created by Zero Hour and Muslims Declare, the exhibition raises awareness about the cross-party Climate and Nature Bill, landmark legislation that will make the UK’s existing international commitments on climate and nature legally-binding.

The CAN Bill has the backing of 190 cross-party MPs, making it the largest cross-party environmental platform in Westminster. It also has the backing of 382 local councils; 1,200 leading UK climate and nature scientists (including 5 Nobel Laureates); and OVER 1,000 organisations including The National Trust, Ecotricity, The Co-operative Bank, The National Federation of Women’s Institutes, Friends of the Earth, The Wildlife Trusts, The Zoological Society of London, CPRE: The Countryside Charity, and Triodos Bank

Nicky Smith, an Earls Barton resident who is hosting the exhibition, says: "It’s fantastic to see All Saints Church supporting this impactful exhibition and giving children from across the world a voice. You only have to turn on the news to see the devastation that the climate and nature crisis is already causing, from the floods in Spain to crop failure in East Africa. This exhibition is a reminder that it is often those who have done the least to cause this crisis who suffer the most from it. We hope that lots of local residents come to see it and take part in some of the exciting activities we have planned.’"

The exhibition will be displayed at the church from 7-11 June. The weekend of Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 June will be a ‘Wildlife Family Activity Weekend’ with outdoor activities including plant pot decorating for a sunflower, bird feeder making, nature collage and muddy play and scavenger hunts. Everyone is welcome.