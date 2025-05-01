Affordable art up for grabs in new online auction

The eBay style auction of 20th and 21st century art is the first in a new Affordable Art category of auctions at Gildings Auctioneers in Market Harborough. With guide prices starting at just £30 - £50 and a third of the lots offered with an upper estimate of £100 or less, the sale offers a wide range of affordable art in a diverse mix of styles.

“This first of its kind sale is a wonderful opportunity to acquire some vibrant, thought-provoking and engaging artworks, ranging from artists with strong local reputations to those who have found international acclaim,” comments Gildings director and 20th century art and design specialist, Will Gilding. “So, whether you’re a seasoned collector or simply looking for something striking and original to hang on your wall, this is a great chance to find a fantastic piece of art at a reasonable price.”

Highlights by local artists include three paintings by the Northamptonshire artist Peter Newcombe. Born in 1943, Newcombe is well known for his much-loved depictions of the county’s rural scenery. Cottages at Slapton and Northamptonshire Village are offered with guide prices of £70 - £100, while Northamptonshire Church is estimated at £100 – £200.

The sale also includes three works by one of the 20th century's leading English portrait painters, Bryan Organ. Born in Leicester in 1935, Organ is famous for his innovative portrayals of royalty and other iconic names, including his 1980 painting of King Charles and 1981 portrait of Diana, Princess of Wales. A study of Lord Richard Attenborough created in preparation for a portrait that hangs in Leicester Museum and Art Gallery has a guide price of £400 - £600. A Provence landscape signed and dated September 1964 is estimated at £500 - £800.

Five paintings by the popular artist Reg Cartwright are also expected to attract a great deal of interest, with two original illustrations for the Karla Kuskin children's book James and the Rain, titled James with Umbrella and Goose Procession, estimated at £300 - £400 and £400 - £600 respectively.

The sale also includes eight works by Rigby Graham (1931 - 2015), a highly respected artist whose enduring appeal is currently being marked with a new exhibition at the Goldmark Gallery in Uppingham, Rutland. With guide prices starting at just £60 - £80, this represents a great opportunity to own limited edition lithographs and woodcuts, several of which feature owls, such as Fred, Clare and the Heron, estimated at £100 - £150.

Other standout lots include several works by 20th century abstract artist William Gear, with guide prices starting at £200 - £300, and a set of five limited edition lithographs by the globally acclaimed sculptor Henry Moore, estimated at £1,500 - £2,000. At the lower end of the price scale, there is the opportunity to acquire art ranging from seascapes by Max Wildman, to paintings by contemporary abstract artist Andy Waite, with estimates of under £100.

“Thanks to current market conditions, now is a great time to buy a unique artwork at auction, potentially at a price to rival a mass-produced print,” adds Will Gilding. “Not only that, as the auction has a timed online format, bidders have the opportunity to browse and bid at their leisure for that something special to add original style to their walls without breaking the bank.”

Bidding on the auction is live now and will start to close at 6pm on Sunday, May 11. Each lot will have a specific end time, with the closing time extending if bids are submitted in the last few moments. To browse the auction and to register and bid, please visit https://timed.gildings.co.uk/auctions/9265/gildin10013

1 . Contributed Fred, Clare and the Heron by Rigby Graham Photo: Submitted Photo Sales