Aerial Stilettos Show is coming your way

Lights, Camera, Action: Aerial Stilettos return to the stage with Silver Screen Showcase

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After last year’s smash-hit Absolutely Spooktacular, Aerial Stilettos are back with an even bigger production — and this time, they’re rolling out the red carpet. The local aerial arts and dance school is preparing for its third annual showcase, which promises to whisk audiences straight into the world of cinema.

The upcoming production, titled AS Seen On The Silver Screen, will take place in just six weeks at Manor School, Raunds. Audiences can expect an evening filled with glamour, energy, and jaw-dropping talent as performers bring the magic of movies and musicals to life on stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show will feature everything from elegant feather fans to sultry burlesque chair routines, alongside daring aerial silks, hoops, and gravity-defying pole numbers. Each act has been inspired by iconic moments from the silver screen, creating a night of entertainment that blends Hollywood sparkle with homegrown talent.

Last year Absolutely Spooktacular show was a fantastic success

Aerial Stilettos will also be joined by guest performers from Empowerment Pole Dance Studio and Burlesque Chair Dance, ensuring a varied and vibrant line-up. And of course, no trip to the movies would be complete without snacks — popcorn and refreshments will be available on the night.

True to tradition, the showcase is about more than just performance. The group will once again raise funds for I-Grow Irthlingborough, a local community initiative, with proceeds from raffles and games going directly to support their work.

Tickets are still available, though demand is already building after the success of last year’s sell-out show. Tiered seating ensures every audience member enjoys a great view of the stage.

To secure your seat for this glittering evening of movie magic, contact Aerial Stilettos directly.