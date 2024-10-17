Adult panto comes to town

By Dale Chen
Contributor
Published 17th Oct 2024, 12:12 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2024, 13:30 BST
BIG Dick Whittington is coming to Finedon Star Hall, starring TikTok Sensation, and local Drag Queen Traya Buns and a whole host of professional stars. For 2x Nights Only as part of a debut UK Tour by local events company, House of Mystery this hilarious, side bursting show is not to be missed!

House of Mystery is a local events business based in Raunds, and provides Charity Evenings, Party Hires, and a whole host of events. This year, as part of their first Debut UK Tour, their show BIG Dick Whittington, is touring to Guiseley Theatre, Leeds, Finedon Star Hall, and Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre.

TIKTOK Sensation Traya BunsTIKTOK Sensation Traya Buns
This show is a perfect night out for anyone who fancies a laugh, so bring your friends, bring your family, or organise a Works Night Out, and come join us for a show definitely worth watching.

Sunday 24th November & Monday 25th November

7.45pm Nightly

All Tickets £16 (Concessions £14)

