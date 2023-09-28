News you can trust since 1897
Adult dance, fitness and wellness classes

Mode Movement hosts adult classes around Northamptonshire which are inclusive to all abilities. English Heritage have very kindly given Mode permission to run Movement and Mindfulness sessions at Chichele College in Higham Ferrers until the end of October.
By Kitty DentonContributor
Published 28th Sep 2023, 10:26 BST- 1 min read
Mode Movement was created by Kitty Denton, Northern School of Contemporary Dance graduate, dance artist and creative. Classes have been running since the beginning of the year and are growing weekly. There's lots of exciting, developing news happening at Mode, so be sure to follow their journey. There's a lack of adult classes in Northamptonshire and Mode are here to fix this.

Currently, Monday evenings in Higham Ferrers at the historical Chichele College, host Movement and Mindfulness:

18:15-19:15

£6.50 - Pay on the day cash or card

Beginning with breath work and meditation, we slowly bring awareness to the body as we warm up incorporating arm, abdominal and leg exercises, strengthening and conditioning using low intensity flowing movements, deep stretching to improve flexibility, Pilates and Yoga influenced sections, finishing with relaxation. Modifications are always provided.

Please walk to the college and bring water, wear comfortable active wear, trainers and a yoga mat. Bookings can be made online.

There are lots of classes happening at Mode, for more information:

Website: modemovement.co.uk

Email: [email protected]

Related topics:NorthamptonshireEnglish Heritage