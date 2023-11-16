Acclaimed saxophone orchestra to play joint fundraising Christmas concert at Desborough Library

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This nationally acclaimed orchestra plays a varied repertoire that ably demonstrates the versatility of the saxophone. There’ll be a good selection of festive tunes to get you in the Christmas spirit, along with popular pieces from the worlds of classical music, jazz, swing, modern pop, film and traditional folk tunes. In fact, there’s something to appeal to all musical tastes.

Nominated for a national award by the Royal Philharmonic Society, Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra features seven different types of saxophone, from the tiny sopranino to the giant contrabass sax, and makes a truly rousing sound.

Tickets are £10 each (£5 for under 16s) including a glass of wine or a soft drink and are available from the Library, by calling 01604 368169 or by emailing [email protected].

Profits from the concert will be split equally between Desborough Library and Community Hub (DLCH) and Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra (PSO). DLCH is a registered charity which, having taken over the running of Desborough Library in 2020, is working to open up the building to new ideas and create a community hub for the whole town, young and old, to use. The vibrant community hub is run by a team of dedicated volunteers. PSO is a registered charity that aims to celebrate and advance the art of music, and to bring the versatility of the saxophone to a wider community audience.

DLCH Chair Gil Holmes said: “It’s really great that we can put on a Christmas concert this year in Desborough with the help of Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra. We are delighted to be welcoming them to our Library and Community Hub and are looking forward to getting into the festive spirit.”